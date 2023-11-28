Sign up
Previous
Photo 633
Autumn Art (28)
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
4
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Tags
autumn
,
art
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the bluey hue of the leaf.
November 28th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool processing on this.
November 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely colours and processing.
November 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2023
