Concentration, pure and simple by rensala
Concentration, pure and simple

I love the way the light caught Florence’s face in this one
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot - one to be treasured!

Ian
December 27th, 2023  
Tia ace
Beautiful shot. That light is just gorgeous.
December 27th, 2023  
