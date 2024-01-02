Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 663
Plans (2)
We’ve not had time to make plans past the 4th but undoubtedly we will start to map out our year at some point. In the meantime, my archives came up with this taken a couple of years ago. I rather like the message
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1890
photos
164
followers
195
following
181% complete
View this month »
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
Latest from all albums
702
661
703
662
522
523
704
663
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st July 2021 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plans
,
jan24words
Bucktree
ace
A wonderful image and message that is so true.
January 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The words are so true.
January 2nd, 2024
Cordiander
A very good message.
January 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close