Previous
Photo 683
Above (22)
We don’t often get parakeets in our garden. Try as he would he couldn’t get to the bird seed.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st January 2024 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
above
,
jan24words
