Say Hello to Baby Bunny by rensala
Photo 760

Say Hello to Baby Bunny

So … we are travelling towards the end of this week so we can’t really take Big Bunny along with us. So staying with the Bunny theme, this little guy will fit nicely into my handbag and is happy to travel. Today he’s fancying a little piano practice
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
208% complete

Sweet
April 8th, 2024  
Love it and a great idea. Cute shot.
April 8th, 2024  
So sweet.
April 8th, 2024  
Such a cute bunny and lovely shot.
April 8th, 2024  
Wonderful theme… so much fun
April 8th, 2024  
