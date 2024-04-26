Previous
‘Oh my, how did we ever get up here?’ by rensala
‘Oh my, how did we ever get up here?’

They say that ‘the key to life is balance, especially if you are on a ledge’.

More works by Stephen Derbyshire for those of you who like his painting a few days ago
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Diana ace
I love the frames, bunnies made a good choice and chose a flat surface ;-)
April 27th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Nice
April 27th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Cute bunnies posing on these lovely paintings.
April 27th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Quite a collection….
April 27th, 2024  
