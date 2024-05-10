Previous
Movement by rensala
Movement

This was an advert on TV in a shop - we’ve been looking to buy a new television for our bedroom which we are refurbishing. I just added a bit of vroom vroom.
10th May 2024

Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely
I thought that this was me. We were out in our little Mx5 today.
May 11th, 2024  
KV
Super cool... if it is camera movement then tag it as ICM-2 and enter the ICM challenge.
May 11th, 2024  
