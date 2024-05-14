Sign up
Previous
Photo 796
Macaroni
Shot last year in Italy,l this is a macaroni look alike, ‘Calamarata cacio e Pepe’-
Calamarata pasta with cheese and black pepper.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2223
photos
174
followers
196
following
218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th September 2023 7:55pm
Tags
macaroni
,
may24words
