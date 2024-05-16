Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 798
Machine
We have a small Aerodrome near to where we live that has a lovely cafe where you can sit and watch the small planes and helicopters. This machine is very cute and is being used by a flying school for would-be pilots
16th May 2024
16th May 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2227
photos
174
followers
196
following
218% complete
View this month »
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
Latest from all albums
795
813
814
796
815
797
798
816
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th May 2024 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
machine
,
may24words
Mags
ace
It is very cute! Love the electric blue color.
May 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I'd love to spend some time at a small aerodrome. A really cute flying machine!
May 17th, 2024
Susannah
ace
I'd join you
@corinnec
. It looks like a very human scale
May 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close