Previous
Machine by rensala
Photo 798

Machine

We have a small Aerodrome near to where we live that has a lovely cafe where you can sit and watch the small planes and helicopters. This machine is very cute and is being used by a flying school for would-be pilots
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
It is very cute! Love the electric blue color.
May 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I'd love to spend some time at a small aerodrome. A really cute flying machine!
May 17th, 2024  
Susannah ace
I'd join you @corinnec. It looks like a very human scale
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise