Previous
Photo 813
Windsor Castle Chapel
Magnificent ceiling
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
9
5
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2260
photos
172
followers
196
following
222% complete
View this month »
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
Latest from all albums
829
811
830
812
615
831
813
832
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st June 2024 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
ceiling
,
castle
Susan Wakely
ace
So much incredible detail.
June 1st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Amazing detail!
June 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! I love the detail of the ceiling.
June 1st, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Unbelievably beautiful
June 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
sure is renee and looks beautiful in mono
June 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very impressive
June 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning !
June 1st, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
June 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous pic
June 1st, 2024
