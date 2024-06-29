Sign up
Grossmunster, Zurich
The Grossmunster is a Romanesque-style Protestant church in Zurich, one of the three major churches in the city
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
3
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
14
3
3
Themes
iPhone 13 Pro
29th June 2024 10:35am
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
architecture
,
zurich
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic b/w image
June 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice bw
June 29th, 2024
