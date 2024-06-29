Previous
Grossmunster, Zurich by rensala
Grossmunster, Zurich

The Grossmunster is a Romanesque-style Protestant church in Zurich, one of the three major churches in the city
29th June 2024

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic b/w image
June 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice bw
June 29th, 2024  
