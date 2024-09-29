Previous
Magnifying reflections by rensala
Photo 933

Magnifying reflections

I had my annual eye check up the other day and sadly yet another prescription required from my existing glasses. I took this shot when I was having to use the magnifying mirror to try and select a new pair of frames. No fun at all when you can’t see what you look like! But, whilst I was doing that I could see the reflections of this poster on the wall in the mirror and I had fun trying to get a decent shot. I converted to b&w as I needed something for my theme album - the colours of the poster were very bright, very Andy Warhol.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
255% complete

Beverley ace
Awesome photo…
September 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Creative, Renee! Good eye!
September 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool!
September 29th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
very creative Renee, regular eye tests are essential at our ages !
September 29th, 2024  
