Magnifying reflections

I had my annual eye check up the other day and sadly yet another prescription required from my existing glasses. I took this shot when I was having to use the magnifying mirror to try and select a new pair of frames. No fun at all when you can’t see what you look like! But, whilst I was doing that I could see the reflections of this poster on the wall in the mirror and I had fun trying to get a decent shot. I converted to b&w as I needed something for my theme album - the colours of the poster were very bright, very Andy Warhol.