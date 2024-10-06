Sign up
Previous
Photo 940
Water off a Duck’s Back (6)
A cute little family scene with lots of different water effects.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2636
photos
171
followers
193
following
257% complete
View this month »
Tags
ducks
,
water
Lesley
ace
Loving those reflections
October 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautifully done
October 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nicely composed capture!
October 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the reflections
October 6th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely capture!
October 6th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great catch and a lovely shot.
October 6th, 2024
