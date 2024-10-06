Previous
Water off a Duck’s Back (6) by rensala
Photo 940

Water off a Duck’s Back (6)

A cute little family scene with lots of different water effects.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
257% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Loving those reflections
October 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautifully done
October 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nicely composed capture!
October 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the reflections
October 6th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely capture!
October 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch and a lovely shot.
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise