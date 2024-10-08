Sign up
Photo 942
Water (8)
Rooftop reflections from the incessant rains we’ve had - shot at the Cromwell Place Gallery in South Kensington. Very small niche gallery which has a lovely cafe.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
rooftops
Bill Davidson
Wonderful reflections
October 8th, 2024
Karen
ace
Interesting architectural skyline, particularly those chimneys on the right.
October 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great skyline and reflections.
October 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Cool shot
October 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the reflections Renee and the London skyline
October 8th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Such different & interesting roof levels….love the old butchers sign & chimneys!
October 8th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Well spotted reflections
October 8th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful reflection!
October 8th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Nice capture. The cafe sounds delightful,
October 9th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful reflections and nice capture!
October 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
amazing capture and reflections.
October 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely capture - nicely seen and photographed.
October 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I like this one
October 9th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Nice reflections.
October 9th, 2024
