Water (8) by rensala
Photo 942

Water (8)

Rooftop reflections from the incessant rains we’ve had - shot at the Cromwell Place Gallery in South Kensington. Very small niche gallery which has a lovely cafe.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

Bill Davidson
Wonderful reflections
October 8th, 2024  
Karen ace
Interesting architectural skyline, particularly those chimneys on the right.
October 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great skyline and reflections.
October 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Cool shot
October 8th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the reflections Renee and the London skyline
October 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Such different & interesting roof levels….love the old butchers sign & chimneys!
October 8th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Well spotted reflections
October 8th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful reflection!
October 8th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Nice capture. The cafe sounds delightful,
October 9th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful reflections and nice capture!
October 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
amazing capture and reflections.
October 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture - nicely seen and photographed.
October 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I like this one
October 9th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Nice reflections.
October 9th, 2024  
