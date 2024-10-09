Sign up
Previous
Photo 943
Water (9)
I’ve no idea what these stems are but they made a beautiful display. Does anyone recognise them? I liked the reflections in the water although I couldn’t work out where they were coming from.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th October 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
vase
Susan Wakely
ace
They make a great display whatever it is.
October 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They almost look like kangaroo paws - but most unlikely I guess. They made a super shot!
October 9th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@robz
Funny you said that- I looked them up on PlantNet and Kangaroo Paws did come up with 25% possibility. But I don’t think they really looked alike when I compared quickly
October 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful image!
October 9th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
perhaps it is refraction rather than reflection and the source is something that is in front of you / behind the stems
October 9th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@phil_howcroft
thanks Phil, I’ll have to check next time I’m there
October 9th, 2024
