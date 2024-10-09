Previous
Water (9) by rensala
Photo 943

Water (9)

I’ve no idea what these stems are but they made a beautiful display. Does anyone recognise them? I liked the reflections in the water although I couldn’t work out where they were coming from.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They make a great display whatever it is.
October 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
They almost look like kangaroo paws - but most unlikely I guess. They made a super shot!
October 9th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@robz Funny you said that- I looked them up on PlantNet and Kangaroo Paws did come up with 25% possibility. But I don’t think they really looked alike when I compared quickly
October 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful image!
October 9th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
perhaps it is refraction rather than reflection and the source is something that is in front of you / behind the stems
October 9th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@phil_howcroft thanks Phil, I’ll have to check next time I’m there
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise