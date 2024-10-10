Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 944
Water in Art
After the state we went to the Frieze Masters Exhibition in Regents Park - absolutely exhausting as so much to see. Took this shot of my friend Marcia - we both loved it and decided it said ‘water’ to us. The artist is Shirazeh Houshiary.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2650
photos
172
followers
192
following
258% complete
View this month »
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
Latest from all albums
743
959
960
744
943
745
944
961
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th October 2024 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
art
Beverley
ace
It’s really beautiful… great light and a feeling of energy…
October 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow that was an action packed artsy day.
October 10th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
it was, I’m shattered
October 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close