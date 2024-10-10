Previous
Water in Art by rensala
Photo 944

Water in Art

After the state we went to the Frieze Masters Exhibition in Regents Park - absolutely exhausting as so much to see. Took this shot of my friend Marcia - we both loved it and decided it said ‘water’ to us. The artist is Shirazeh Houshiary.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

Beverley ace
It’s really beautiful… great light and a feeling of energy…
October 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow that was an action packed artsy day.
October 10th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys it was, I’m shattered
October 10th, 2024  
