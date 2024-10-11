Sign up
Photo 945
Water Splash
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th October 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
dog
,
water
,
splash
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute shot.
October 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
someone is having fun, lovely capture and splashes.
October 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Best times splashing around… gorgeous
October 11th, 2024
