Fire and Water (12) by rensala
Photo 946

Fire and Water (12)

A reflection in a steel drum, part of an Alvaro Barrington sculpture at Tate Britain
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

Casablanca ace
Fascinating textures
October 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous abstract with great shapes and colours. Amazing reflections and textures.
October 13th, 2024  
