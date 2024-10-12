Sign up
Previous
Photo 946
Fire and Water (12)
A reflection in a steel drum, part of an Alvaro Barrington sculpture at Tate Britain
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
water
,
abstract
,
art
Casablanca
ace
Fascinating textures
October 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous abstract with great shapes and colours. Amazing reflections and textures.
October 13th, 2024
