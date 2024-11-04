Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 965
Baobab
Looks real, but no, it’s a creation by sculptor and set designer, Thilo Kraus at the Zurich Zoo as part of a Savannah landscape for their African animals
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2708
photos
176
followers
193
following
264% complete
View this month »
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
Latest from all albums
978
962
979
963
964
980
965
981
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2024 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
artificial
,
baobab
Bucktree
ace
Amazing sculpture and a great pov.
November 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close