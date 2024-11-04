Previous
Baobab by rensala
Photo 965

Baobab

Looks real, but no, it’s a creation by sculptor and set designer, Thilo Kraus at the Zurich Zoo as part of a Savannah landscape for their African animals
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Amazing sculpture and a great pov.
November 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise