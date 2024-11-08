Previous
Opal by rensala
Photo 969

Opal

We had a family dinner here tonight with my cousin’s two daughters and their five children between them. This is Opal, the youngest, at the table, licking her lips whilst eating something she obviously liked.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh that's just adorable!
November 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Delightful...It looks like a vintage photo.
November 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo of her… wonderful
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise