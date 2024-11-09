Previous
Moggie Visitor by rensala
Photo 970

Moggie Visitor

… one of two gorgeous Persians? who live next door came to say hi today
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a beautiful portrait and a gorgeous cat!
November 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Siamese? Gorgeous cat!
November 10th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@bjywamer too furry I think for a Siamese
November 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful blue eyes !
November 10th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Dreamy eyes! Beautiful cat.
November 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Those eyes are really a beautiful shade of blue.
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise