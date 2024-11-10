Previous
Remembrance by rensala
Photo 971

Remembrance

I believe more than ever that it’s important we remember today what was fought for and what was won. Shots captured from our tv.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

Corinne C ace
Great collage
November 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Excellent collage and captures.
November 10th, 2024  
