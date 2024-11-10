Sign up
Previous
Photo 971
Remembrance
I believe more than ever that it’s important we remember today what was fought for and what was won. Shots captured from our tv.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
2
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2720
photos
176
followers
193
following
266% complete
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
968
984
985
969
986
970
971
987
Views
8
2
2
Themes
Tags
collage
,
remembrance
,
poppy
Corinne C
ace
Great collage
November 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Excellent collage and captures.
November 10th, 2024
