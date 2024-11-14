Previous
Colour or B&W? by rensala
Photo 975

Colour or B&W?

As I’m not out and about at the moment, I’m looking around and capturing what I can see from where I’m sitting. This is a painting by Paul Dufficey which is the focal point in our living room. I love its strong colours but it converts nicely to b&w.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful… hope it’s less painful.
November 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well... I love the b&w! =)
November 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They are lovely vibrant colours and I agree that it converts nicely.
November 14th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@beverley365 yes, thank you, getting there slowly
November 14th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam me too!
November 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I love the bold colours, but you are right, it suits B&W too.
November 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful images, the coloured one for me for its vibrant and clear colours ! due to this it has converted to b/w very nicely ! Hope you are getting less painful !
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise