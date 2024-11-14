Sign up
Photo 975
Colour or B&W?
As I’m not out and about at the moment, I’m looking around and capturing what I can see from where I’m sitting. This is a painting by Paul Dufficey which is the focal point in our living room. I love its strong colours but it converts nicely to b&w.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
7
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
art
art
Beverley
ace
Wonderful… hope it’s less painful.
November 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well... I love the b&w! =)
November 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They are lovely vibrant colours and I agree that it converts nicely.
November 14th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@beverley365
yes, thank you, getting there slowly
November 14th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
me too!
November 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I love the bold colours, but you are right, it suits B&W too.
November 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful images, the coloured one for me for its vibrant and clear colours ! due to this it has converted to b/w very nicely ! Hope you are getting less painful !
November 14th, 2024
