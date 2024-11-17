Sign up
Previous
Photo 978
Chimneys
Pub lunch today, first outing in nearly a week 😊
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
3
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th November 2024 4:37pm
Tags
b&w
,
chimneys
Rick Aubin
ace
Great contrast!
November 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Love it!
November 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful perspective. It could be a great cover for a Christmas story.
November 17th, 2024
