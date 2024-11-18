Previous
London by Night by rensala
London by Night

Driving home after supper with friends on a rainy night tonight - sadly the car wipers didn’t cooperate with me. But this was the best shot of the night.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
A lovely night weather capture!
November 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great night scene. You have captured the weather perfectly. fav.
November 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome pic
November 19th, 2024  
