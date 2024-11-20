Sign up
Photo 981
A Winter Rose
In this cold spell we are experiencing in London, the few flowers around are keeping their heads very high
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
rose
Barb
ace
Stunning! Amazing to see a rose still blooming in November!
November 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 20th, 2024
