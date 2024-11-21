Sign up
Previous
Photo 982
BT Tower, London
Once the tallest buildings in London, it’s had many names and changed owners a few times. Now I understand it may be turned into a hotel.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
london
,
architecture
,
tower
