Crispy Cold by rensala
Photo 983

Crispy Cold

The air and light feel like winter now
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Fantastic capture of the reflections, blue sky
November 22nd, 2024  
Beautiful colours and stillness. Reflections are beautiful. I like the cool fresh air… providing I have my wooly hat and scarf…
November 22nd, 2024  
