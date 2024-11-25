Sign up
Previous
Photo 986
Reflections of a Tower
Colour shot in the same series as today’s b&w from a different pov
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
2750
photos
176
followers
193
following
270% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th November 2024 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
tower
Barb
ace
Marvelous!
November 25th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I like the reflections.
November 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
November 25th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Fabulous reflections
November 25th, 2024
