Previous
Foxy Friend by rensala
Photo 987

Foxy Friend

26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
270% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful capture - those eyes are amazing as they focus on you ! fav
November 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I always think that foxes have such sad eyes.
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact