Deck the Halls … by rensala
Photo 990

Deck the Halls …

Drove past this really cute looking boutique hotel in Knightsbridge tonight, all decked out for the festive season.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Mags ace
Beautiful! I love the detailed stonework above the windows on the second floor.
November 29th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
very impressive decorations Renee, I still think November is far too early to put them up ...even for commercial organisations
November 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous facade and decorations
November 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love it
November 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Impressively decorated.
November 29th, 2024  
