Photo 990
Deck the Halls …
Drove past this really cute looking boutique hotel in Knightsbridge tonight, all decked out for the festive season.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
iPhone 16 Pro
29th November 2024 8:55pm
london
architecture
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I love the detailed stonework above the windows on the second floor.
November 29th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
very impressive decorations Renee, I still think November is far too early to put them up ...even for commercial organisations
November 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous facade and decorations
November 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love it
November 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Impressively decorated.
November 29th, 2024
