Van Gogh, Then & Now (1)

We went to the VG Poets & Lovers exhibition at the National Gallery tonight. It was amazing but very very crowded of course. Many of the paintings were from VG’s creative period in the asylum in Arles which we visited August last year. It’s inspired me to do a Then & Now to try and place the paintings I saw tonight against those I took last year. Let’s see how far I get.