Van Gogh - Now & Then (2) by rensala
Photo 993

Van Gogh - Now & Then (2)

Fun project(although likely just this week) following visit to VG exhibition yesterday at the National Gallery and last year to the asylum nr Arles where VG spent some of his last years.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Diana
I love the now, amazing how he interpreted it.
December 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful!
December 2nd, 2024  
