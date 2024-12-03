Sign up
Photo 994
Van Gogh - Now & Then (3)
The painting is of VG’s room in the Yelliw House which was situated in Arles. My shot was taken at the Asylum in Saint-Rémy. As far as I know he didn’t paint this room.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Lynda Parker
No he didn't paint his room at the asylum. But the room he did paint was at the Yellow House, it's where he spent the most time while he lived there. When he did paint outside scenes, he'd walk miles to find the right place.
December 3rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
@mozette
hi Lynda, thanks for this but I did write what you’ve said here
December 3rd, 2024
