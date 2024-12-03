Previous
Van Gogh - Now & Then (3) by rensala
Van Gogh - Now & Then (3)

The painting is of VG’s room in the Yelliw House which was situated in Arles. My shot was taken at the Asylum in Saint-Rémy. As far as I know he didn’t paint this room.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Lynda Parker
No he didn't paint his room at the asylum. But the room he did paint was at the Yellow House, it's where he spent the most time while he lived there. When he did paint outside scenes, he'd walk miles to find the right place.
December 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon
@mozette hi Lynda, thanks for this but I did write what you’ve said here
December 3rd, 2024  
