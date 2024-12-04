Previous
Van Gogh - Now & Then (4) by rensala
Photo 995

Van Gogh - Now & Then (4)

VG loved his trees, my one is as close I found in my series of photos at the St-Remy asylum last year.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

Casablanca ace
That is pretty close indeed
December 4th, 2024  
