Van Gogh - Then & Now (6) by rensala
Photo 997

Van Gogh - Then & Now (6)

The asylum in Saint-Rémy where Van Gogh spent many of his last very creative years. I wish I had photographed Thomas on that avenue now!
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Sue Cooper ace
A fabulous comparison and I get what you mean about having Thomas in the shot. It's great anyway. Fav.
December 6th, 2024  
