Previous
Van Gogh - Then & Now (7) by rensala
Photo 998

Van Gogh - Then & Now (7)

Last in this mini series of comparisons from the asylum series in Saint-Rémy.

Thank you so much for your wonderful comments this week, they really encouraged me to continue with the theme although it’s become harder and harder to find Then & Now comparisons.

7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact