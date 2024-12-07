Sign up
Van Gogh - Then & Now (7)
Last in this mini series of comparisons from the asylum series in Saint-Rémy.
Thank you so much for your wonderful comments this week, they really encouraged me to continue with the theme although it’s become harder and harder to find Then & Now comparisons.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
art
,
vangogh
,
saint-rémy
