Previous
VG - The Master by rensala
Photo 999

VG - The Master

I thought I’d post one last photo from Saint-Rémy, an amazing sculpture of the master himself. Sadly I didn’t look to see who was the sculptor and I haven’t on a quick search been able to trace. Maybe someone knows?

No idea what I’m going to post tomorrow now !
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a wonderful sculpture and capture.
December 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It looks good in b&w… brilliant sculpture
December 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
it's very beautifully done - with a pose that suggests peacefullness.
December 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great sculpture.
December 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a great sculpture - I did a bit of googling - it is “the sunflower thief” by Gabriel Sterk.
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact