Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 999
VG - The Master
I thought I’d post one last photo from Saint-Rémy, an amazing sculpture of the master himself. Sadly I didn’t look to see who was the sculptor and I haven’t on a quick search been able to trace. Maybe someone knows?
No idea what I’m going to post tomorrow now !
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2781
photos
179
followers
193
following
273% complete
View this month »
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
Latest from all albums
766
1013
997
1014
767
998
1015
999
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st August 2023 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sculpture
,
vangogh
Mags
ace
What a wonderful sculpture and capture.
December 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It looks good in b&w… brilliant sculpture
December 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
it's very beautifully done - with a pose that suggests peacefullness.
December 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great sculpture.
December 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a great sculpture - I did a bit of googling - it is “the sunflower thief” by Gabriel Sterk.
December 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close