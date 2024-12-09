Previous
VG Vases (1) by rensala
Photo 1000

VG Vases (1)

Variations on a VG theme this week - these shots were taken at the Van Gogh three years ago. I loved the way the flowers kept changing in the vase and so have a lovely series which I’ll post this week as nothing else came to my mind yet.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

