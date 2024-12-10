Sign up
Previous
Photo 1001
VG Vases (2)
Second in the series from the Immersive VG exhibition a few years back
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
767
998
1015
999
768
1000
1016
1001
Views
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th November 2021 12:05pm
Tags
art
,
vase
,
vangogh
