Previous
Simple Things (4) by rensala
Photo 1010

Simple Things (4)

A few of hubby’s Herend pieces on display in our living room. I love the simplicity of the unpainted statue of ‘Rebecca, at the We’ll’
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful still! I love the figurine of Rebecca.
January 4th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
I like this beautiful still life.
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact