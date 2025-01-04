Sign up
Previous
Photo 1010
Simple Things (4)
A few of hubby’s Herend pieces on display in our living room. I love the simplicity of the unpainted statue of ‘Rebecca, at the We’ll’
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2841
photos
180
followers
193
following
276% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th January 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
statue
,
still
,
vases
,
herend
Mags
ace
A beautiful still! I love the figurine of Rebecca.
January 4th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
I like this beautiful still life.
January 4th, 2025
