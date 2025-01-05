Sign up
Photo 1011
Slippy Slidey
We had a dusting of snow late evening/early morning but it didn’t last. We live on a bit of an incline so as temperatures dropped couldn’t have been much fun out there. Def not moving today.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
10
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2844
photos
180
followers
193
following
276% complete
View this month »

1004
Views
23
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th January 2025 1:01am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
winter
,
icm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the lighting and tones in this. Such a pretty shot.
January 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Looks icy and dangerous
January 5th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely cold winter shot. Take care
January 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Looks like a good day to stay inside...
January 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Best to view the weather from the comfort of home.
January 5th, 2025
Monica
Ooops, much better to stay inside!
January 5th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful evening shot.
January 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful shot of this residential area.
January 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stay in the warm and relax
January 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Much better to stay in !
January 5th, 2025
