Slippy Slidey by rensala
Photo 1011

Slippy Slidey

We had a dusting of snow late evening/early morning but it didn’t last. We live on a bit of an incline so as temperatures dropped couldn’t have been much fun out there. Def not moving today.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Renee Salamon

Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the lighting and tones in this. Such a pretty shot.
January 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Looks icy and dangerous
January 5th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely cold winter shot. Take care
January 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Looks like a good day to stay inside...
January 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Best to view the weather from the comfort of home.
January 5th, 2025  
Monica
Ooops, much better to stay inside!
January 5th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful evening shot.
January 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful shot of this residential area.
January 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Stay in the warm and relax
January 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Much better to stay in !
January 5th, 2025  
