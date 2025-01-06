Sign up
Photo 1012
Simple Things (6)
Spoilt by my hubby today, he knows low much I love pearls 😊
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Tags
b&w
,
pearls
,
still
,
earrings
Beryl Lloyd
Who is a lucky girl then !! Such sweet little ear rings .
January 6th, 2025
