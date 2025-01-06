Previous
Simple Things (6) by rensala
Photo 1012

Simple Things (6)

Spoilt by my hubby today, he knows low much I love pearls 😊
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
277% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Who is a lucky girl then !! Such sweet little ear rings .
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact