Photo 1013
Simple Things (7)
Mini Mouse in the spotlight, another gift from our son after a visit to Disney. I inherited my late MIL’s after she passed and when it broke accidentally, I couldn’t bring myself to get rid of the pit’s lid.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2847
photos
180
followers
193
following
277% complete
View this month »
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Latest from all albums
1009
1042
1010
1043
1011
1044
1012
1013
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th January 2025 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
teapot
,
still
