Still Life (10)

This little guy has lived on our bathroom door for nearly 30 years. He belonged to our son and he was kind enough to leave him with us on loan 😉 - he’s brightly coloured but I rather like him in b&w although he doesn’t really qualify for my album theme this month.



I won’t be posting for a while now but will catch up to finish this album when I’m back in circulation. I’ve grown rather fond of still life’s’ in mono.



Have a lovely weekend wherever you are.