FOR (1) Kitchen Utensils by rensala
Photo 1017

FOR (1) Kitchen Utensils

… My favourite measuring cups.

I love this challenge so much that I’m going to make every effort to keep up this month.


1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details

Kathy
I really like how clear the patterns in the metal are. Nicely captured.
February 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Good to see you playing along but take it easy.
February 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon
@wakelys thanks Susan - I’m glad the first topic is indoors😉 stitches came out this week and I’m starting to feel a little stronger
February 1st, 2025  
Beverley
Wonderful news… slowly slowly
February 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
@rensala that’s good to hear.💐
February 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
@rensala Pleased to hear that all is doing well at the moment - nice to see you back - take care ! A super shot to start the month !
February 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon
@beryl thank you
February 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon
@beverley365 thank you
February 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon
@randystreat thank you
February 1st, 2025  
