Previous
Photo 1017
FOR (1) Kitchen Utensils
… My favourite measuring cups.
I love this challenge so much that I’m going to make every effort to keep up this month.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2857
photos
181
followers
193
following
278% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
9
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st February 2025 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
for2025
Kathy
ace
I really like how clear the patterns in the metal are. Nicely captured.
February 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to see you playing along but take it easy.
February 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
thanks Susan - I’m glad the first topic is indoors😉 stitches came out this week and I’m starting to feel a little stronger
February 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful news… slowly slowly
February 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@rensala
that’s good to hear.💐
February 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@rensala
Pleased to hear that all is doing well at the moment - nice to see you back - take care ! A super shot to start the month !
February 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@beryl
thank you
February 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@beverley365
thank you
February 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@randystreat
thank you
February 1st, 2025
