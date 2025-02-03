FOR (3) Location

Previous
View of my road from my doorway - we live on a crescent half way up a small hill. I’ll try and venture a little further tomorrow
Renee Salamon

Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Jo ace
Take care. Love the viewing angle
February 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Love the tilt!
February 3rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I can see you’re on a hill…..lovely to see your location!
February 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
How fabulous this looks, such a lovely neighbourhood.
February 3rd, 2025  
