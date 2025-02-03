Sign up
Previous
Photo 1019
FOR (3) Location
View of my road from my doorway - we live on a crescent half way up a small hill. I’ll try and venture a little further tomorrow
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2859
photos
182
followers
193
following
279% complete
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1015
1048
1016
1049
1050
1017
1018
1019
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2025 5:21pm
Tags
b&w
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Jo
ace
Take care. Love the viewing angle
February 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Love the tilt!
February 3rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I can see you’re on a hill…..lovely to see your location!
February 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
How fabulous this looks, such a lovely neighbourhood.
February 3rd, 2025
