FOR (4) Doorway by rensala
Photo 1020

FOR (4) Doorway

Welcome to our home .. in the late spring the climbing rose will be budding and spring flowers will be in the coal urn. Can’t wait.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely capture and very welcoming
February 4th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice. I do like an archway.
February 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I like a doorway that protects you from the rain.
February 4th, 2025  
Jo ace
Won’t be long now and they are so worth waiting for.
February 4th, 2025  
