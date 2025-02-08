Sign up
Photo 1024
FOR (8) SHOPS
This is a high street not too far from where we live We had a little outing for a family tea today - really nice to see everyone although it’s been the most dismal of days here in London. Non stop rain and so so grey. Quite depressing really.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Tags
b&w
,
shops
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Mags
ace
Beautiful b&w with great contrasts even for a rainy gray day.
February 8th, 2025
