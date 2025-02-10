Sign up
Photo 1026
FOR (10) VINTAGE
Photo of a photo of me, age 18, wide eyed and looking terrified .. so I guess a vintage selfie.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Tags
b&w
,
vintage
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Hello you. Why the terrified look, can you remember?
February 10th, 2025
